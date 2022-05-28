Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,713,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TLOFF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

