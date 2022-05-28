Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,284 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,058,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 355,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

