T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $424,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

