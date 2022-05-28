Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the April 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
SYAAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.48.
