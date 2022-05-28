Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the April 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SYAAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources (Get Rating)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.