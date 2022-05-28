Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

