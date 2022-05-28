Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 1.5%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $550.50 and last traded at $550.50. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.60.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

