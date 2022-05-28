Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 1.5%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $550.50 and last traded at $550.50. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.60.
About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.