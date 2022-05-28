Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,629.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $130,629.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.05080635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,803.08 or 0.99974865 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 688,431,712 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

