SVB Leerink Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $111.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $164.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of MRTX opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

