SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 2.3% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock traded up $18.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.21.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.70.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

