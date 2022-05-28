SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to announce $7.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.44 and the lowest is $6.99. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $9.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $35.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.00 to $38.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $46.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.00 to $58.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.70.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $18.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $492.02. 671,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $419.60 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.21.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

