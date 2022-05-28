Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surrozen will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Group LLC lifted its stake in Surrozen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its position in Surrozen by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth about $5,854,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

