Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE SPB opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.42. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.