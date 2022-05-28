Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the April 30th total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 715,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 983,900 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 150,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,009. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

