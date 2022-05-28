Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Posts Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SGHC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. Super Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.