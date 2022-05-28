Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Posts Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. Super Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

