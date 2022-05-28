Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Head to Head Comparison

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 11 2 2.88 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $279.28, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.63 $2.12 billion $16.43 17.04 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 22.85% 21.01% 13.11% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

