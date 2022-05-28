Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.70.

Shares of SU opened at C$51.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.09. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

