Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.70.
Shares of SU opened at C$51.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.09. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
