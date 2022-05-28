SUN (old) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.02 or 0.03643941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.38 or 0.99893553 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00514204 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

