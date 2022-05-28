Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,637. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.