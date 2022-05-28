Summit Global Investments Takes $504,000 Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after buying an additional 655,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 380,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 34.6% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 995,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 255,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last ninety days.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

