Summit Global Investments Sells 420 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Equinix were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $693.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $713.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.34 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $2,419,468. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

