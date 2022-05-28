Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Parsons by 68.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of PSN stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.