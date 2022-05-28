Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. Infinera’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

