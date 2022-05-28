Summit Global Investments Has $778,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Premier were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

