Summit Global Investments Has $675,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after buying an additional 206,314 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

