Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Enova International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

