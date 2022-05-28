Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 11,200 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE TDC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,842 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

