Summit Global Investments Buys 31,100 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

