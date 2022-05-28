Summit Global Investments Buys 301 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average of $174.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.