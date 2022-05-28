Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $90.06 on Friday, reaching $2,255.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,880. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,494.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,689.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,036,551. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.