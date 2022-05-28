Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $93.08. 9,801,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,195,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.