Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.35. 2,246,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.