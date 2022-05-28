Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.27. 4,607,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,307. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

