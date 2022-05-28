Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

