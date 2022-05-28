Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $214.40. 431,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,136. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

