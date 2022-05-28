Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.14. 6,315,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,908. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

