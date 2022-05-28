Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,047 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. 8,404,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
