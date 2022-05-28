Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,047 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. 8,404,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

