Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,379 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Invesco comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 1,969,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,103. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

