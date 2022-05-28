Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,478 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,028,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,176. The company has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

