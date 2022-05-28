StockNews.com Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.71.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $306.10 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $272.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.27.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

