StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.60. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.