StockNews.com Downgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

SMED opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

