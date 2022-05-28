StockNews.com Downgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Hold

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Sanofi stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.