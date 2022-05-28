StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FTEK opened at $1.33 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

