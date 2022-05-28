Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$18.25

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.