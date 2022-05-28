Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SF stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

