Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

STC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

STC opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $129,028,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

