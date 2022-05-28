Steven Sherman Sells 6,597 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $11,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Steven Sherman sold 6,862 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $16,537.42.

On Thursday, March 24th, Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $18,783.66.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $15,509.00.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

