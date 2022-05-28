stETH Market Capitalization Hits $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01295678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00509082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

