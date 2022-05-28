StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STEP stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 454,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

