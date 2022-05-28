Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,500 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth $260,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSBC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $450.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 45.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

